Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
9633 E. OH 37
Sunbury, OH
Jerrold "Jerry" Cannon, age 80, Sunbury, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Monday, February 11, 2019. Born October 1, 1938 in Columbus, son of the late Harold J. and Mildred L. (Kuhns) Cannon. A 1957 graduate of New Albany High School, he proudly worked for Sutphen Corporation 27 years, retiring as supervisor. Jerry traveled the country demonstrating, delivering, and repairing fire trucks. He married Betty J. Armstrong, in 1986 in Gahanna. Survived by his loving wife of over 33 years; along with sons, Jerry (Jackie), Johnstown, Andrew (Jacque), Johnstown; step-sons, Todd (Cheryl) Rhodes, Dallas, TX and Jason (Laura) Rhodes, Sunbury; daughter, Eva Cannon, Newark; nine grandchildren; brother, Tom (Margie) Cannon, New Albany; sisters, Teresa (Howard) Freeman, Wooster, Betty (Ron) Tyo, Buckeye Lake, and Kathryn Alton, Worthington. Visitation Friday, February 15, 9-11 a.m., St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E. OH 37, Sunbury. Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial Trenton Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder. Funeral Home. Full obituary: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
