Doran, Jerry A.
1946 - 2020
Jerry A. Doran, age 74, of West Jefferson, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Graduate of West Jefferson High School, Class of 1964, and was the center and a linebacker for the State Champion Football Team in 1962. A veteran of the USAF serving in England during the Vietnam War. Attained his BS degree, in Engineering from Franklin University and retired from Decision One, Inc, retiring in 2008. Jerry currently served on the West Jefferson School Board for over 20 plus years, a founding member of the WJYA, and coached every boy's sports team. Education and sports were important to Jerry. His passion was ensuring that a well-rounded Roughrider received their education. Member of WJ Athletic Boosters attended Life in Christ Fellowship and was a member of American Legion Post # 201. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris Doran. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Linda Doran, children: Kelly (Dean) Hoenie, Jason (Shannon) Doran, grandchildren: Logan (Tate) Stover, Ethan Hoenie, Brandon (Lauren) Doran, and Gunnar Doran, great-granddaughter: Alora Doran, brother: Rod (Eileen) Doran, and Dan (Debra) Doran, many nieces and nephews, life long friend from kindergarten Dick and Dottie Rice. The family will receive friends at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OHIO, 43162, Monday, June 22, 2020, from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bob Steinbrecher officiating. Interment will follow at Hampton Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. Due to the current health crisis friends are asked to observe social distancing and to wear a facial covering at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation in Jerry's name to, Sufficient Grace, Inc., PO Box 92, West Jefferson, Ohio, 43162. Sufficient Grace is a non-profit organization that provides food to over 500 children, in 16 schools, in three counties. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories of Jerry with his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.