Jerry Lee Bethel "Jake", 78, of Obetz, died November 16, 2020, at the home of his son (Tim) in Ashville. He was born on June 21, 1942, to William and Mamie Bethel, in Lockbourne, Ohio. He worked in the construction industry laying concrete and managing crews for ALD Precast Concrete, and later for Anderson Concrete where he eventually retired. He was an avid bingo player, dog lover, and enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends. Jake is survived by his wife, Linda Bethel, née Snyder; two sons, Tim, Jason; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cora, Dorothy. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters Betty, Ruth, Nancy, 2 brothers Lewis, Robert, and son Shawn. A memorial service will be scheduled when COVID restrictions are relaxed. Memorials or donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice or the Humane Society.

