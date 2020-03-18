|
Butts, Deacon Jerry
Deacon Jerry Butts, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 18, 2020, at his home with close family surrounding him. Deacon Jerry was born June 24, 1943, to Earl and Josephine Butts. He was a brother to Don (Val), Dick (Gladys), Jim (Diane), Mary Jo (Don), and Jackie. Jerry served tirelessly as a Deacon for the Diocese of Columbus. Jerry, an Army veteran, was an ambassador for Christ and a servant to his community, a member of the People of God's Love Community and a Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus. Jerry was an avid Buckeye and Notre Dame fan, he loved to golf and his preaching knew no physical boundaries. He loved the Lord. He is a champion for the Burger King Whopper and he enjoyed many in secret. He was a master or resourcefulness and was a closet inventor that wasted nothing. Those that new Jerry knew joy and a demeanor that was always warm and inviting. He thought he was very funny and at times, he was. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Marie; sons, Jerry (Kelli), Richard (Jean); daughters, Cathy (Duane) and Sandy (Larry); grandchildren, Wesley, Alex, Jeremy (Brittany), Brittany, Taylor, Ben, Rebekah (Steven), Nick (Abby), Zachary, Leah, and Alysa; great grandchildren, Ellie and Calvin. Jerry and Rose wish special thanks to Cheryl Hartmann-Hettinger from Mount Caramel Hospice & Palliative Care for her loving care for our family. Jerry's life verse was John 3:16, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life." Calling hours, funeral Mass and burial will be private. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Caramel Hospice & Palliative Care at https://donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
