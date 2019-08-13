Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Jerry Cannon


1954 - 2019
Jerry Cannon Obituary
Cannon, Jerry
1954 - 2019
Jerry L. Cannon, 64, of Columbus, passed away August 12, 2019. Jerry was born October 20, 1954 to Noah and Carolyn (Eubanks) Cannon. He was a baptized Lutheran. Jerry enjoyed working and helping others. He was married to the late Dawn (Hymel) for 13 years. Jerry will be deeply missed by his children, Jerry (Shannon) Cannon, William Cannon, Christinea Cannon, Brandy Cannon, Nicole (Shad) Austin, Casey Cannon, Desiree Cannon; 10 grandchildren; sister, Jan (Steve) Cannon-Swallow; and his first love and best friend, Laura Camerota-Blackburn. Jerry was preceded in death by parents, wife and two brothers. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 12-2 and 4-6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11am at Newcomer NE Chapel with Pastor Kudart officiating. Burial will be at Bainbridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, OH 43567. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
