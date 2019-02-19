|
Cordle, Jerry
1957 - 2019
Jerry Cordle, 62, of New Marshfield, passed away on February 18, 2019. Jerry was born on January 8, 1957 to Roy and Marjorie Cordle in Portsmouth, Ohio. Jerry served his country in the US Army where he retired from in 2013. He went on to graduate from Hocking College with an Associates Degree in Park Wildlife. He worked for the Army Corp Engineers as a Park Ranger and for ART Iron for many years. He was also a member of the VFW and AMVETS in Athens, Ohio. He has also been a longtime member of the NRA. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by fiancee Lorie Bodfield; daughters Erin (Mike) Rana and Stacy Cordle; step-daughter Rachel Bodfield; grandson Jaxen Bodfield; many more extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, from 5-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, with a military service at 7pm. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019