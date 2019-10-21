|
Jamison, Jerry D.
1946 - 2019
Jerry D. Jamison, age 73, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother Evelyn A. Ganz. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jewell Jamison; sister, Carol (David); children, Jill Jamison, Kim Gleason, Cheri Jamison, Scott Terry and Lisa Terry; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Jerry served his country in the Texas State Guard for 2 years. After his time in Texas he served in the US Marine Corps as a CPL during the Vietnam War for 2 tours 1965-1967. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a funeral service Thursday, October 24 at 10am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019