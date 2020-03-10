|
|
Linkhorn, Jerry E.
1941 - 2020
Jerry E. Linkhorn, Sr., age 78, of Westerville, passed away March 9, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital surrounded by his family. Born November 12, 1941 to Joseph and Helen Linkhorn. Retired National Sales Manager for The Butler Co. Graduate of Otterbein College where he was a member of the football team. Member of Otterbien "O" Club and former president of Westerville North High School Touchdown Club. Survived by his children, Neal (Lisa) Linkhorn, Laurie (Greg) Wilson and Jerry (Kym) Linkhorn, Jr.; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Ferree; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Lloyd and sister Nancy Anderson. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 5-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Pastor Matthew Cox officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org/ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020