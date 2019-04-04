|
|
Fitch, Jerry
Jerry A. "Jake" Fitch, 79, of Stockport, passed away on Weds., April 3, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1939 in Williamson, WV to the late Thomas and Maude Blevens Fitch. He retired after 36 years from White Castle Porcelain Steel in Columbus. He was a proud member of Webb Masonic Lodge 252 in Stockport, Aladdin Shrine and 32 Scottish Rite. He enjoyed turkey hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by a special friend, Ellen Riffle of Stockport; 2 brothers, Thomas Fitch Jr. of Columbus and Don Fitch of Stockport; 4 sisters, Betty Kinney of Sandusky, Mable Taylor of Columbus, Ruth Sanders of Louisiana, and Helen Dempsey of Reynoldsburg; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Billy, Rebern and Elmer Ray Fitch and 2 sisters Martha Stotridge and Katherine Hall. Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery near Stockport. Friends may call on the family on Sunday, April 7 from 2-4 P.M. with Masonic Services following at 4 P.M. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019