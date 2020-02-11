|
Guinsler, Jerry
1941 - 2020
Jerry Guinsler, age 78, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Jerry is predeceased by his mother Ida Mae (Richard) Milner, father Edwin Guinsler, loving wife of 43 years Shirley Guinsler and daughter Rebecca Guinsler. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Guinsler and Thomas (Jodi) Milner; sister, Sharon Milner; children, Roberta (Brian) Eversole, Pati Presley and Ray Presley Jr.; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Jerry loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved family gatherings while enjoying home cooked meals. Jerry was also an avid musician, enjoyed fishing and watching all sports. Friends and family may visit Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to directly follow at 11 am with Pastor Tim Stout officiating at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Burial to follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to offer condolences or share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020