Hartnett, Jerry
Jerry John Hartnett, Sr., age 81, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born August 27, 1937 in Cortland, NY, son of the late Jeremiah and Sarah (Varnes) Hartnett. Also preceded in death by his brother Fr. Dennis Hartnett. Survived by his wife, Ethel; children, Jerry Hartnett, Maureen Kanouse and Josh Hartnett; 7 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019