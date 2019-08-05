Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
500 S. Gould Rd
Jerry Hartnett


1937 - 2019
Jerry Hartnett Obituary
Hartnett, Jerry
Jerry John Hartnett, Sr., age 81, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born August 27, 1937 in Cortland, NY, son of the late Jeremiah and Sarah (Varnes) Hartnett. Also preceded in death by his brother Fr. Dennis Hartnett. Survived by his wife, Ethel; children, Jerry Hartnett, Maureen Kanouse and Josh Hartnett; 7 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
