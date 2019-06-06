|
|
Ingram, Jerry
1944 - 2019
Jerry W. Ingram, age 74. Sunrise November 28, 1944 and Sunset May 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents Annie and John Ingram Sr., brothers John R. Ingram Jr. and Ronald D. Ingram, sister Margaret Ingram and son Carey T. Greene. Left to honor and cherish his memory, sons, Shane (Mindy) Ingram and Mat (Cynthia) Ingram; grandsons, Markus Ingram, Makel Ingram, Maon Ingram, and Matthew Ingram; great granddaughter, Mila Ingram; former wife, Gayle Ingram; siblings, Pamela (Keith) King, Andrea Norman, and Mitchell Ingram; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation 1pm and Funeral 2pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The INGRAM Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019