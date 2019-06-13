Home

Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Rainer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry L. Rainer


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry L. Rainer Obituary
Rainer, Jerry L.
1951 - 2019
Jerry L. Rainer, 67 passed away June 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 20, 1951 in Huntington, Indiana. Jerry was an Air Force Veteran who retired from Mid-American Cleaning Contractors. He attended Vineyard Church of Marysville. Jerry was completely devoted to his family and was the greatest Husband, Father and Grandpa. Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Virgie (Gheen) Rainer, daughter Stacey Lynn Mullins, 2018, brothers Larry and Gene. Survived by wife of 44 years, Paulette "Polly" (Love) Rainer; daughter, Shauna (Eric) Zoldak; grandchildren, Gabrielle Mullins, Haylee "Baby Boo" Rainer, Blake "Blakey" Zoldak, Hunter "Honey B" Zoldak; brothers, Everett (Jean) Rainer and Louis (Kathy) Rainer, several nieces, nephews, family and many good friends. A gathering will be held from 4-7 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, where a memorial service will begin at 7 PM Monday. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019
Read More
