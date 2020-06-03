Lowder, Jerry
1932 - 2020
Jerry Elwood Lowder, age 87 of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3-6 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety for everyone attending. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.