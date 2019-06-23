|
|
Alcott, Jerry Maxwell
1941 - 2019
Jerry Maxwell Alcott, 77, of London died Friday, June 21, 2019 in his residence. Born July 6, 1941 in Elkins, WV; he was a son of William Maxwell and Mary Louise (Speasmaker) Alcott. Jerry was a co-founder of V.A.T. in 1981 and was the current owner of B.S.T. in London. He proudly served in the Army Reserves, was a member of London Kiwanis', Pheasants Forever, Aerie #950, FOE, 2012 recipient of the London Chamber of Commerce Bell Ringer Award, an adamant OSU fan and was of strong supporter of the London and Madison County Community. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Meezee Alcott and close friend Cheryl Cottrill. Survivors include his sister Judy Alcott, brother and sister in law Jack and Julie Alcott; nephew Josh (Amanda) Alcott, niece Jamie Alcott; great niece and nephew Zella Meezee Alcott and Rory Lee Alcott; special friend Martha "Jeannie" Cahall and a host of cousins and friends. Friends may call at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London from 3-7 PM Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday at B.S.T., 460 East High Street, London with Deacon John Vellani officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery, London. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 24, 2019