O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL
1346 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL
1346 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL
1346 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Jerry Myers


1941 - 2019
Jerry Myers Obituary
Myers, Jerry
1941 - 2019
Jerry went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. His family let him know how much they loved him and he knew they were all with him. Jerry worked for the Seagrave Corp. in 1960 where he met his wife of 57 years Beverly. Jerry soon went on to become a Columbus Fireman in 1966. A job that he cherished and was so proud of. Jerry worked for the Columbus Fire Dept. until 1989 when he had a heart attack and retired. He was very active in the City of Columbus Softball Community, The Firefighters Athletic Assoc, and was a member of the Columbus Softball Hall of Fame. He is preceded in death by his parents Olive and George Myers, his brother Gary Myers and his son Tim Myers. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; sons, Quint (Kathy) Myers and Todd Myers; daughter, Mendy (Bill) Moore; grandchildren, Keegan, Livvy, Maddie,Tony, Parker, Presten and Jackie; and his sister, Rosemary Myers; many friends and other relatives. He was a wonderful grandpa. He will be missed dearly by his family. Friends and Family may visit Sunday, August 4 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30am with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Columbus Slo-Pitch Hall of Fame, 6007 Linworth Rd., Worthington, 43085. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to send condolences and share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
