Jerry Robinson
1945 - 2020
Jerry Lee Robinson, age 75, of Pleasantville, Ohio, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, departed this world on the eve of September 25, 2020 to be reunited with his Heavenly Father. Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife of fifty years, Martha, who faithfully stood by his side. Knowing his life was nearing an end, Jerry requested that his brothers and sisters also be near to love and comfort him. Jerry was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and friend who will remain in our hearts and memories forever. Jerry is survived by his brothers, Kippy (Edie) Robinson of Ashton, West Virginia, Sam Robinson of Lake, West Virginia; sisters, Jean (Fred) Hager of Lancaster, Ohio, Frances (Joe) Henson of Winfield, West Virginia, and Diana McCann of Canal Winchester, Ohio, many nieces and nephews , and honorary nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James Orville and Faye Robinson, and brothers, Leon and James Robinson all of Lake, West Virginia and Bill Robinson of White Pine, Tennessee. Jerry was a machinist who retired from Buckeye Steel Castings in Columbus, Ohio and upon request, returned again when Buckeye Steel was reorganized as Columbus Steel to work and retire a second time. Jerry loved to tinker in his garage doing minor repairs on lawn equipment. Jerry and his work friends of many years would meet once a month for breakfast. Jerry loved to pamper his wife, Martha with flowers, gifts, and many surprises. He always took the time to spend with his family and friends. Family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Road, N. Pickerington, where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Dr. Tracy Fowler officiating.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
