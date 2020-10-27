Robinson, Sr., Jerry

1942 - 2020

Jerry D. Robinson, Sr., age 78, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. Predeceased by parents Robert L. and Dollie E. (Jackson) Robinson, Sr. He is survived by loving and devoted wife, Cora Louise (Goolsby) Robinson; children, Jerry, Jr., Terry (Thomas Lowe) Robinson, Dwayne Goolsby, Cherryl Nowell, and Theresa (Bennie) Hutchins; siblings, Robert L. (Geraldine) Robinson, Jr. and Janet Robinson; grandchildren, Diallo, Druianna, Danea´, Piper, Naava, Noelle (Mike), Tiffany, Aaron, Lori (Andy), and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Zhane, Kaleb, Zoe´, and Zara; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Mr. Robinson will lie in state beginning at 9AM; family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1463. PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment 1:30PM, Glen Rest Estates, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH.



