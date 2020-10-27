1/1
Jerry Robinson Sr.
1942 - 2020
Jerry D. Robinson, Sr., age 78, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. Predeceased by parents Robert L. and Dollie E. (Jackson) Robinson, Sr. He is survived by loving and devoted wife, Cora Louise (Goolsby) Robinson; children, Jerry, Jr., Terry (Thomas Lowe) Robinson, Dwayne Goolsby, Cherryl Nowell, and Theresa (Bennie) Hutchins; siblings, Robert L. (Geraldine) Robinson, Jr. and Janet Robinson; grandchildren, Diallo, Druianna, Danea´, Piper, Naava, Noelle (Mike), Tiffany, Aaron, Lori (Andy), and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Zhane, Kaleb, Zoe´, and Zara; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Mr. Robinson will lie in state beginning at 9AM; family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1463. PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICES. Interment 1:30PM, Glen Rest Estates, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Lying in State
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
OCT
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
OCT
30
Interment
01:30 PM
Glen Rest Estates
