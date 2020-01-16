Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3730 Broadway
Grove City, OH
1933 - 2020
Jerry Wise Obituary
Wise, Jerry
1933 - 2020
Jerry L. Wise, age 87, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on January 12, 1933 to the late Harold and Verna Wise. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara Wise. He is survived by his children, Vicki (Steve) Kastor, Mike (Diane) Wise, Joe (Tammy) Wise, Jack (Kristine) Wise, and Steve Wise; sister, MaryAnn Johnson; 13 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; nieces, nephew, and other friends. Friends may call at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10am-12noon. Funeral services will then be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City at 1pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
