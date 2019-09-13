The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riverside United Methodist Church
2701 Zollinger Rd
Upper Arlington, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverside United Methodist Church
2701 Zollinger Rd
Upper Arlington, OH
View Map
Resources
1930 - 2019
Jess Blount Obituary
Blount, Jess
1930 - 2019
Jess Blount, age 89, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Memorial service will be held at 2PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221, visitation from 1 PM until time of service. For extended obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
