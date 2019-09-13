|
|
Blount, Jess
1930 - 2019
Jess Blount, age 89, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Memorial service will be held at 2PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221, visitation from 1 PM until time of service. For extended obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019