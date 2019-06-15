|
|
Hancock, Jess H. "Skippy"
1921 - 2019
Jess Hugh "Skippy" Hancock age 98, passed away peacefully at his home Thurs. June 13, 2019. He was born March 18, 1921 in Phenix City, AL to the late Jess and Rachel (Lumpkin) Hancock. Jess was engaged in farming and retired from Janitrol, Columbus. He attended the University of North Carolina. Jess was a member of the Lockbourne United Methodist Church, Lockbourne, Ohio. Jess was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Lavina (Myers) Hancock in August 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Susan Hancock, Grove City; sons, John (Neill Ann) Hancock, Sandusky, OH and Jerrold Hancock, Honolulu, HI; sister, Betty Rohrbaugh, NC; grandchildren, Justin, Michael Lauren, and Ann Jeanette Hancock Gradisek; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:am Wed. June 19, 2019 with funeral service following at 11 am at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio. Rev. Vijay Buck will officiate. Burial will follow is Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lockbourne United Methodist Church. PO Box 163, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019