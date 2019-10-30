|
|
Johnson Jr., Jess
1954 - 2019
Jess Chester Lewis Johnson Jr., age 65. Sunrise January 27, 1954 and Sunset October 27, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019