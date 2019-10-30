Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Jess Johnson Jr.


1954 - 2019
Jess Johnson Jr. Obituary
Johnson Jr., Jess
1954 - 2019
Jess Chester Lewis Johnson Jr., age 65. Sunrise January 27, 1954 and Sunset October 27, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
