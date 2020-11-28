1/
Jesse Howard Jr.
1964 - 2020
Howard Jr., Jesse
1964 - 2020
Jesse (Chip) E. Howard Jr., 56, of Blacklick, Ohio passed away November 24, 2020. He was born August 14, 1964 in Columbus to Joan (Pavlic) Howard and the late Jesse E. Howard Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Carla (Logue) Howard, children, grandchildren, siblings, and father-in-law Raymond C. Logue. Jesse graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School & St. Thomas More. He was an electrician who loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jess' memory to the non-profit: I Am Boundless Inc, c/o Jodi L. Bopp, 445 E Dublin Granville Rd., Worthington, OH 43085 or online at iamboundless.org. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held at noon at Schoedinger Northeast, but will be available by webcast by visiting www.schoedinger.com. Jess will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
DEC
2
Service
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
