|
|
Courtade, Jessica
1983 - 2019
Jessica Julia Courtade, age 36, of Lewisville, TX, formally of Bartlett, IL passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2019. She was born February 23, 1983 in Columbus, OH. She loved all sports, especially soccer. Jessica was an avid Buckeye fan, enjoyed bike riding, camping, Legos and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, who will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Julia Courtade, and Edwin and Catherine Broughter; uncle, V. Thomas Courtade. Survivors include her parents, Ed and Jean Courtade; sisters, Barbara (Timothy) Westall and Kimberly Courtade; nieces, Julia and Allie Westall; nephew, Jack Bettes-Westall; and furry companion, Payton. Family and friends may visit 11-1:00pm on Friday, January 3, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. Pickerington, OH 43147 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019