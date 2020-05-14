Jessica Jorgensen
1976 - 2020
Jorgensen, Jessica
Jessica Lynn Jorgensen, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020. She was born to David and Donna (Long) Jorgensen in Columbus, Ohio on August 26, 1976. Jessica was a graduate of Bexley High School (1994) and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio (1998). Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents (James, Kenneth, Mary and Evelyn) and her uncles, Hugo and Rusty. She is survived by her parents; her brother, Keith (Sonja); beloved nieces and nephews (Ian, Ali, Ethan, Eli); and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. Jessica's passion in life was writing and helping others. In lieu of flowers, a kind donation can be made in Jessica's memory to the Lisa B. Landes Brain Cancer-Fund-#314792 at Ohio State's Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Donations may be mailed to: James Development, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Some online memorials and more info are available at www.egan-ryan.com. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
1 entry
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
