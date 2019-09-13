|
Jessica Taylor McMullen, age 25, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. A beautiful shining light has been extinguished. Her memory will be kept alive always and shared with her daughter Addy. She was stubborn, beautiful and had a heart of gold. Although she was never able to overcome her addiction, her family never gave up hope and she is now at peace. Jessica was a 2012 graduate of Dublin Scioto High School. Preceded in death by beloved grandparents John and Genevieve Gretz. Survived by mother, Donna Gretz McMullen; sister, Madeline McMullen; daughter, Adalynn; aunt and uncle, Jennifer (Gretz) and Shawn Ryan; many friends. Friends may call Sunday 1-4 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST., where the Funeral Service will be at 4p.m. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Our hope is now gone, but if you or your loved one is struggling with addiction, please get help. As long as you have breath there is hope.
