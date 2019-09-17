Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Wiehoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Wiehoff


2002 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Wiehoff Obituary
Wiehoff, Jessica
2002 - 2019
Jessica Lynn Wiehoff, 16, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. A Junior at Westerville South High School. She was passionate about music and art and she loved traveling. She always had a soft spot in her heart for children with special needs which she showed by supporting them at school and volunteering in community events for children with special needs. Preceded in death by grandfather Lee Wiehoff, uncles Steve Wiehoff and Tommy Wiehoff, aunt Genie Wiehoff. Survived by parents, Kyle and Jennifer Wiehoff; brothers, Jordan, Elijah and Noah Wiehoff; sister, Julia Bowling; grandmother, Pamela Wiehoff; and great-grandmother, Diadoraw Wiehoff; aunts, Tonya Thacker, Kelly Thacker and Debbie Moore; uncles, Lee Thacker and Richard Moore; many cousins and friends. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 6-8 p.m., where service will be Friday 10 a.m. Pastor Jim Meecham officiating. Interment Blendon Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now