Wiehoff, Jessica
2002 - 2019
Jessica Lynn Wiehoff, 16, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. A Junior at Westerville South High School. She was passionate about music and art and she loved traveling. She always had a soft spot in her heart for children with special needs which she showed by supporting them at school and volunteering in community events for children with special needs. Preceded in death by grandfather Lee Wiehoff, uncles Steve Wiehoff and Tommy Wiehoff, aunt Genie Wiehoff. Survived by parents, Kyle and Jennifer Wiehoff; brothers, Jordan, Elijah and Noah Wiehoff; sister, Julia Bowling; grandmother, Pamela Wiehoff; and great-grandmother, Diadoraw Wiehoff; aunts, Tonya Thacker, Kelly Thacker and Debbie Moore; uncles, Lee Thacker and Richard Moore; many cousins and friends. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 6-8 p.m., where service will be Friday 10 a.m. Pastor Jim Meecham officiating. Interment Blendon Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019