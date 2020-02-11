|
|
Dawkins, Jessie
1941 - 2020
Jessie Marie Dawkins, age 78. Sunrise April 26, 1941 and Sunset February 5, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAWKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020