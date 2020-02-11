Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jessie Dawkins


1941 - 2020
Jessie Dawkins Obituary
Dawkins, Jessie
1941 - 2020
Jessie Marie Dawkins, age 78. Sunrise April 26, 1941 and Sunset February 5, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAWKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
