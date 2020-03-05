Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Jessie Wigfall


1929 - 2020
Jessie Wigfall Obituary
Wigfall, Jessie
1929 - 2020
Jessie Mae Wigfall, age 90. Sunrise October 18, 1929 and Sunset March 3, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Church of God, 116 S. Wayne Ave. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the WIGFALL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
