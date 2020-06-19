Cerrillo Jr., Jesus "Jess"
Jesus "Jess" Cerrillo Jr., age 91, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Soledad and Jesus Cerrillo Sr. Jess grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia. Jess was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Hilltonia Middle School in Columbus where he taught Social Studies for many years. In the summers, Jess was a Park Ranger at Darby Creek Metro Park. He was a dedicated OSU football fan and never missed watching a game on TV. Jess was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carolyn, whom he doted on. He was also preceded by his sisters Dolores Grandstaff, Frances Narog and Elizabeth Keene. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa (David) Digiantonio and Jessica Cerrillo; grandchildren, Brittany (David) Cook, Brandon (Jillian) Digiantonio and Tiffany (Ron) Bauer; great-grandson, Logan; sister-in-law, Kitti Cline; brother-in-law, Kyle Cline; and several nieces and a nephew. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12-1p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 1p.m. Burial will take place at Grove City West Cemetery. To leave condolences for Jess's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Jesus "Jess" Cerrillo Jr., age 91, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1929 in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Soledad and Jesus Cerrillo Sr. Jess grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia. Jess was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Hilltonia Middle School in Columbus where he taught Social Studies for many years. In the summers, Jess was a Park Ranger at Darby Creek Metro Park. He was a dedicated OSU football fan and never missed watching a game on TV. Jess was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carolyn, whom he doted on. He was also preceded by his sisters Dolores Grandstaff, Frances Narog and Elizabeth Keene. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa (David) Digiantonio and Jessica Cerrillo; grandchildren, Brittany (David) Cook, Brandon (Jillian) Digiantonio and Tiffany (Ron) Bauer; great-grandson, Logan; sister-in-law, Kitti Cline; brother-in-law, Kyle Cline; and several nieces and a nephew. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12-1p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 1p.m. Burial will take place at Grove City West Cemetery. To leave condolences for Jess's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.