Vanderpool, Jewel
1921 - 2019
Jewel Vanderpool, age 97, passed away on July 16, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family who considered her their angel. Jewel was born in 1921 in Hueysville, KY. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Frank Vanderpool, and son, Kenneth Vanderpool. Survived by son, Gary (Kathy) Vanderpool, daughter, Connie (Terry) Mowder, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Wanda Hicks. Jewel was most happy when she was nurturing and selflessly caring for others, never putting herself first. Her humor and joyous, outgoing, genuine spirit always drew people to her and she never met a stranger. Jewel worked at Lennox after moving to Columbus and played on the softball team, then became a homemaker after having her first child. As a homemaker she enjoyed canning vegetables from their garden and making jelly for her family. The family thanks the staff of Abbington Assisted Living and Ohio Living Hospice for their care, support and love of our mother. We will miss her deeply. Family services arranged by Newcomer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice C/O Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019