Frost, Jewell "Jack"

1934 - 2020

Jewell "Jack" Frost Jr., age 85, Sunrise August 11, 1934 – Sunset August 6, 2020. Jewell was better known as Jack Frost the Sugar Man…. not ice and snow. Jack was from south Parsons, on the south side of Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his dad Jewell Frost Sr., his mother Lucille Frost and his sister Nancy Frost of Morristown, TN. He noted how close he was to his sister growing up. He joined the US Navy as a teenager. He sailed the USS Coral Sea during the Korean conflict. Today we owe our honor and respect for the fight he fought for our safety. Upon his return to civilian life we became a welder by trade and worked in foundaries locally. Jack had many families. The one family in which he was most dedicated to was the family he found in AA. Jack met in the rooms for over 49 years. Regardless of his dementia, when he entered one could see his transformation. His recall and memory would return. He was well loved and many would line up to shake his hand. Jack was an alcohol and drug counselor at Talbot Hall for a number of years, working with teenagers "ornery" like himself. He never met a stranger and was always approachable when he took on the habit of listening. He will be missed as we remember him. A celebration of life will be held at 3pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and asking everyone to wear a mask.



