|
|
Waddell, Jill Ann
1967 - 2019
Jill Ann (Francis) Waddell, age 52, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Jerry and Judy Francis. Jill is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Larry Waddell; children, Casey (Cassie) Waddell and Sarah Waddell; granddaughter, Harper Waddell; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019