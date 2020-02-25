|
|
Michels, Jill
1973 - 2020
I loved my life. Unfortunately, due an aggressive and rare breast cancer it was ended much sooner than I ever thought. I was born March 15, 1973 and raised by my parents David and Janet Watson in Kettering, OH. Though I was raised in Kettering, the last 28 years Columbus, and 15 of those 28 years, Dublin, OH has been home. I was preceded in death by my brother, Kevin Watson. I'm survived by my parents, my wonderful husband Dave, our four amazing children Mackenzie, Megan, Mason and Maxwell, my brother Gary, sister-in-law Virginia, their children Kaci and Noah. I loved my work before I retired to stay home with my children. I was a surgical technician for 10 years then a registered nurse focused on orthopedics. The fact I could help make a profound difference in the quality of people's lives was why I did it. As a surgical nurse at Riverside Hospital, I met, then went to work for Dr. Joseph Mileti who was not only a great boss but also a friend who values family as much as I did. He also valued my work and our friendship, and I always appreciated his generosity and the flexibility he afforded to me to spend more time with my family. I think I may have lived the way that I did because, deep down, I felt that I was not going to be here as long as I hoped. I felt I had to do more in a shorter time. I think that's why I worked hard at everything. I loved doing things for people. I loved my family and my friends. I was no nonsense and fiercely loyal, but as those that knew me well could attest, I could certainly cut loose and have fun. I loved entertaining and being with people that I was close to. I took pride in doing things so those around me enjoyed themselves. I loved being a mom and being a wife. I found true joy in being with my family and doing things with and for them. I wanted to sincerely thank Dave's partners at Leading EDJE. They were so supportive and understanding in his needs to spend so much time as my partner on this journey. I cannot summon the words to adequately thank all of our amazing friends, family, and Dublin community that supported my family and I on this often-difficult journey. I want to thank Dr Daniel Stover and his team at OSU's Stephanie Spielman center for the exceptional care and support they provided me as I battled this disease. Also, I'd like to thank the wonderful staff at the Ohio Health Kobacker House who cared for me on the final portion of my life's journey. Even though I may not be here, please think of me when you smell fresh cut grass, see perfectly manicured landscaping, a great charcuterie board, attend that well-coordinated and decorated event, or great Halloween gathering. In lieu of flowers, I ask that donations please be made to the Daniel Stover Fund for Triple Negative Breast Cancer Research. This is research is dedicated to the rare cancer that so prematurely took me from this world. Donations can be made at www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift site. Under the "Search" tab enter fund number: 316758, Select "Stover Lab Research Fund". Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th, from 3-5 and 6-8pm at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH, 43065. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11am at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020