Jill Moore Obituary
Moore, Jill
Jill Janet Moore, 96, passed away at Kobacker House on April 1, 2020. She was born in Shelby, Ohio to Daisy (Keckler) and Merle Hemmerly. In her later years, as a life master, she loved playing duplicate bridge and she would want us to give a shout out to her bridge buddies at the Wexner Center. In her younger years, her dream was to be a pilot and she was about to solo for her pilot's license when her father was killed. She married Robert Moore from Plymouth, Ohio and studied to become a laboratory technologist. She worked in blood bank and the chemistry lab, at Mansfield General Hospital, for 25 years. Jill saw beauty everywhere and wrote excellent poetry her entire life. A book of her poetry is planned. She is survived by one brother, Kenny (Annie) Hemmerly who lives in Shelby, Ohio; her 2 daughters, Bobbie Brunner and Jenny Hoffman; her 2 grandsons, Josh (Katie) Brunner and Jake (Jenny) Brunner; and 5 great grandchildren, Braden, Brooklyn, Anabella Jill, Isaac and Ethan Brunner. Private services will be held and we will share stories and talk about how wonderful Jill was – her suggestion! Maeder-Quint-Tiberi has helped with the arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
