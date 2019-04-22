|
|
Clark, Jim
1934 - 2019
Jim Clark, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Charles James Clark "Jim" born on September 24, 1934 in Circleville, Ohio to parents Robert "Moe" and Irene (Raimey) Clark. Jim was a carpenter, entrepreneur, general contractor, co-founder of Able Steel Fabricators, and an incredible father. He was well loved in business and life alike. Survivors include his wife, Linda; brothers, Harry "Bob" and Jody (wife, Kathy); sister, Maxine (husband, Clarence); 5 children and 1 deceased, 7 grandchildren and 2 deceased, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. He grew up in Circleville and Columbus, where he gained many dear friends. He worked hard as a carpenter and business owner as he raised his three oldest children with their mother, Ileen. He then moved to Arizona in 1974 with his wife Linda where he raised their three children and started Able Steel with his son, Chuck. In 2002 they moved to TN before returning to Mesa and spending his final years. Throughout his life he gave to all he could, provided for many, helped construct churches on mission trips around the world, enjoyed going to car shows, avid newspaper reader, enjoyed visiting with friends, and took great pride in his family. His caring nature, love of life, and recognizable voice will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Services will be held in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019