Conway, Jim
Jim Conway, 64, passed away on September 3, 2019. Jim graduated DeSales HS, class of 72. He unites in heaven with Butch and Betty, and brother Mike. He leaves behind his wife, Sue; sons, Kevin and Tyler; siblings, Steve (Carol), Diane (Rick), and Dick (Patty). He made life long friends while serving as a Col's Police Officer from 1989-2012. He spent many days at TCC, including the 19th hole, among friends. Friends and family may join us celebrating his life on Friday, September 13, 5-8pm, Varsity Club, 278 W Lane Ave.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019