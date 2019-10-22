Home

Broad Street Presbyterian Chr
760 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43205
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:15 PM
Broad Street Presbyterian Church
Jim Grossie


1936 - 2019
Grossie, Jim
Jim A. Grossie, born on 5/19/36 in Beaumont TX, died 9/19/19 from complications of acute myeloid leukemia. Jim was survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia; brothers, Wesley and Jerome Grossie of Texas; and other extended family. He received his master's degree in 1963 from Sam Houston St. University, his PhD from the University of Missouri and granted post-doctoral Fellowship at the Dept. of Pharmacology at the University of Ill. Jim joined The OSU Dept of Physiology in 1965 where he helped train hundreds of dental, optometry, pre-med and grad students over 38 yrs. receiving the "Excellence in Teaching" award from the OSU College of Medicine in 2003 and published several scientific papers addressing the role of hormones on normal electrical properties of muscle cells and uncovering additional information on pathological aspects of diabetes mellitus in animal models. In his final years, he developed a high regard for the persons who provided treatment to him at the Hematology and Transplant Center and the Clinical Treatment Unit at The OSU Med Ctr and was indebted to the staff at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church for their support. A memorial service will be held at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church on November 17 at 12:15 p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
