Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Jim Hall


1943 - 2019
Jim Hall Obituary
Hall, Jim
1943 - 2019
James "Jim" Hall was born on October 1, 1943 and died on February 25, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 75 years old. He is survived by his daughters, Christy (Marcus) Pirrone and Sheree Hall; brothers, John (Diann) Hall and William "Bill" Hall; and grandsons, Justin and Dominic Pirrone. Services entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio, 43085 where there will be a visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-5:45pm with a Prayer Service at 5:45pm. For complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
