Adams, Jim K.

1935 - 2019

Jim K. Adams, age 83, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Jim was born August 11, 1935 in Pikeville, KY to the late Dennis and Essie Mae (Compton) Adams. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was assigned to Company "A" AAA Battalion 3rd Armored Division. He was then assigned to Company "A" 704th Tank Battalion newly reactivated 4th Armored Division Fort Hood, TX. During his tour, Jim was a member of a four man M-48 tank crew as a driver, gunner, Tank Commander, and assistant platoon Sergeant. Jim retired after 38 years of service in the manufacturing industry. He was involved in genealogy research for a number of years and enjoyed traveling and gathering information. Jim loved working in the yard and on his cars. He loved his family and was a devoted friend. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Glen and Howard Adams, five sisters Monene Adams, Flora Coleman, Opal Kious, Hester Newsome, and Mildred Newsome, three half-brothers Ralph, Darrel, and Jeff Ray Blackburn. Survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Nancy; daughter, Sherri Lynn Adams of Galloway, OH; son, Jeffrey Adams of Columbus, OH; sisters, Lucille (Burt) Tackett of MI and Avonelle (Bill) Bethard of FL; half-brothers, Lester (Percilla) Blackburn of KY and Sanford Blackburn of MI; half-sisters, Rita (John) Smith, and Essie Mae (Morlyn) Wilburn, both of KY; sister-in-law, Karen (Ballard) Evans of FL. He is also survived by a dear childhood friend, Lloyd Justice, whom he affectionately called, "Bro" and dear friend, Jeff Ray Blackburn. Friends may call Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, where service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019. Entombment Union Cemetery.