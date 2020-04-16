|
|
Potts, Jim
1931 - 2020
Jim D. Potts, age 88, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Proceeded in death by parents, siblings and wife of 51 years, Mary. Her served in the Navy during the Korean War and graduated from The Spartan School of Aeronautics and Technology in Colorado. He was a Flight Engineer for Western Airlines and retired as Chief Pilot for Nationwide Insurance. He is survived by his son, Greg (Corrine); daughter, Vicki (Norman) Powell; grandchildren, Michael, John, Addie, and Summer; and numerous friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Ganzhorn Suites for their support and compassionate care during his final hours. Private arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Canal Winchester. Donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020