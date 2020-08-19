Rees, Jim
1939 - 2020
Jim Rees, age 81, of Lewis Center, OH, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Jim was a member of the Army Reserves, and the owner/operator of Christian Armory and Lifeway Christian Bookstore for 44 years. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Evelyn Rees. He is survived by his wife, Judith L. Rees; son, Kurt Rees; daughters, Kathy Swingle and Karen (Shawn) Twyford; grandchildren, Blake, Alyson, and Lydia; and brother, Jack (Jennifer) Rees. Jim was a graduate of Linen McKindley High, and a 45 year member of Grace Brethren Church. A graveside service is to be held at Northlawn Memory Gardens (7060 State Route 3, Westerville, Ohio, 43082) at Noon Monday, August 24 with Pastor Tim Wagner officiating. Donations can be made in Jim's name to the American Cancer Society
