Buttrick, Jimmie
1941 - 2020
Jimmie Lou Buttrick, 79, April 6, 1941- May 2, 2020. Has been welcomed into glory by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on this day. Jimmie was born to William O. and Curtie Belle Prater in Cherokee County, Alabama. Jimmie married to the love of her life and is survived by, Jesse J. Buttrick on October 3, 1959 and they cherished each other for 61 years. She was the proud mother to Douglas J. (Gail) Buttrick and Tamela J. (Stephen) James. She was an adoring grandmother to her grandchildren, Robert (Hilary) Soto, Jesse (Tarry) Buttrick, Matthew (Nicole) James, Katherine James and Rachel (Dan) Peal and 10 great-grandchildren and many, many "adopted by the heart". Jimmie's faith was woven into the very fabric of her life. As a child she accepted Christ as her savior. She would hitch a ride to church as a child from a neighbor who would stop and pick her up in a buckboard wagon and take her to her little country church in Alabama. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Grove City. She demonstrated her love of Christ throughout her daily life. Until her illness she was a Deaconess and Sunday School teacher of God's Word to children and adults alike. She also had many artistic talents bestowed upon her. She was an artist with a sewing machine and used the talents to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Her wit kept us in stitches. She also had a tremendous love of flowers as was demonstrated with the beautiful landscaping and arrangements she would generously make for her friends and guests. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be a visitation service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to FBC, Grove City - Deacon Fund. There will be a celebration of Jimmie's life with the service being held at FBC, Grove City, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, Ohio. Officiated by Dr. Jerry Neal. In-car service. Please park in the front of the church and you may listen to the service on 102.1 FM. Immediately followed by a family-only burial at Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements by NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Please share memories at www.newcomercolumbus.com
1941 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020.