Wooten, Jimmie G.
1955 - 2019
Jimmie G. Wooten, age 63, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 with his family by his side. Survived by his wife, Brandy Wooten; son, Jimmie (Amy) Wooten; daughters, Leslie Jean Wooten and Ja'Cee Wooten; step-children, brother, Joseph (Zoe) Wooten; 25 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; lifelong friends, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and family. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019