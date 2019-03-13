The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie G. Wooten


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jimmie G. Wooten Obituary
Wooten, Jimmie G.
1955 - 2019
Jimmie G. Wooten, age 63, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 with his family by his side. Survived by his wife, Brandy Wooten; son, Jimmie (Amy) Wooten; daughters, Leslie Jean Wooten and Ja'Cee Wooten; step-children, brother, Joseph (Zoe) Wooten; 25 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; lifelong friends, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and family. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now