Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church,
3480 Refugee Rd,
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church
3480 Refugee Rd
Jimmie Wells Obituary
Wells, Jimmie
1936 - 2019
Jimmie Lee Wells, age 83. Sunrise February 2, 1936 and Sunset June 24, 2019. Visitation 10am, Funeral 11am Monday, July 1, 2019 at First Church, 3480 Refugee Rd, 43232. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WELLS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019
