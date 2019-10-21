|
Coleman, Jimmy
Jimmy R. Coleman, 73, of Pataskala, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital (Hospice) after a lengthy illness. Retired from Adria Laboratories. Member of U.S. Marine Corp. and Pickerington American Legion. He was born on September 5, 1946 to the late Clyde and Maggie Coleman. Also preceded in death by his sister Bonnie and brother Bill. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha Ward-Coleman; children, Brenda (Randy) Beach, Aaron (Cathy) Ward, Chris (Julie) Ward; brother, Foster Coleman; sister, Barbara (Martin) Saeman; grandchildren, Brandy Duncan, Tommy Dadisman, Joseph Ward, Ben Ward; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Alex, Aaron and Aubrey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Honoring the family's wishes cremation will follow. Final resting place Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, WV with graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215, in Jim's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019