Collins, Jo Ann
1940 - 2019
Jo Ann Collins, 78, of London, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in her residence. Born December 27, 1940 in Lawrence County, KY; she was a daughter of Leonard and Marie (Moore) Gussler. Jo Ann retired from London City Schools as a cook and then had worked for the Kroger Fuel Center. She was a member of the Springfork Enterprise Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Sherry (Steve) Kellum, Ronnie (Natalie) Collins and Donna (Danny) Fisher; grandchildren, Sam (Jennifer) Petee, Adam Petee, Kathy (Garrett) Fellure, Cory Collins, William Collins, Jason Hahn and Kyle Collins; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, friends and her four legged friend, Abby. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Sammie Collins in 2007, sons Greg and Danny Collins, son-in-law Tom Petee and brothers Freddie and Robert Gussler. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, London. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 AM until time of services Monday. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019