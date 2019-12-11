|
|
Griffin, Jo-Ann
Predeceased by her husband Phillip P. Griffin, father Dale H. Rose and mother Florence (Lee) Rose, brother Paul Rose and sister Esther Rose. Survived by her sisters, Mildred (Rose) Trent, Evangeline (Vangie) Rose Bickel and Evelyn (Evie) Rose Stimmel. Jo·Ann Rose was the daughter of Dale H. and Florence (Lee) Rose, was born May 11, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. She married Phillip Paul Griffin September 6, 1952. Phillip graduated from the Ohio State University in 1953 and (they) served in the U.S. Army for two years. Phil attended graduate school at Columbia Bible College, Columbia, South Carolina 1955 ·1957. JoAnn was a secretary at The Ohio State University, the University of South Carolina and later for an insurance agency. From September of 1960 until her retirement Jo·Ann was a legal secretary for Columbus attorney Blaine Hunkins. Her visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 from 6:30-8:30pm at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N High St, Cols, Ohio 43214. A committal service will be held Weds, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:30am in Chapel B of Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd, Cols, Ohio 43202.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019