|
|
Kautz, Jo Ann
1955 - 2019
Jo Ann Kautz, 64, of Grove City, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 25, 1955 in Columbus, daughter of the late Albert J. and Mary Ann Santa Muth. Jo Ann retired from Matson Insurance with over 15 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Richard Kautz; sons, Joseph, Todd (fiancé Laura Lopez) and Ken (Devin) Kautz; sisters, Dawn Dent, Mary (Jim) Shaeffer, Angie (Jason Mudd) Freeman; grandchildren, McKenna, Christian, Izzie and Roman; nieces, Blair and Kristen (Brad); nephews, Brad (Susie), Gage, Kyle, Nick and Zane; sisters-in-law, Barb and Jill (Hank); special family friend, Kelli (fiancé Bryan Wendling) Mavromatis. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Grove City Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Ste 170 Columbus, OH 43231 or Briggs Rd. Baptist Church, 3231 Briggs Rd. Columbus, OH 43204. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 23 to June 24, 2019