Jo-Ann Marczika

Marczika, Jo-ann

1934 - 2020

Jo-ann C. Marczika, 86, of Clintonville, Ohio, passed away September 12, 2020. She was born in Columbus, OH on January 1, 1934 to the late Joseph and Thelma (Guidi) Belli. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Steve Marczika, sister Rita Albert and brother Larry Fenorchito. Surviving family includes sons, Steven, Joe, Matthew; grandchildren, Stephanie, Barbara, Joey, Nicholas, Tyler, Meredith; 8 great grandchildren; several, nieces and nephews; special friends, Janet (David) Roseberry; as well as many other loving extended family and friends. Jo-ann was a life member of VFW Paul S. Lawerence Auxiliary 9857. She was the past President and Secretary for four and a half years and also an auxiliary member of Am Vets Post 89. Jo-ann loved birds, butterflies, dogs, her plants and flowers. She also loved to dance and sing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be truly missed. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery - Lockbourne, OH.



